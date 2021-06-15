GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman not seen in two years who is wanted out of another state.
According to the sheriff's office, Sharida Michelle Milbroune, 32, was last seen on May 24, 2019. Milbroune's family reported that the last time someone made phone contact with Milbroune she stated she was living in Georgia, however to this day her whereabouts remains unknown.
Deputies described Milbroune as 5'11" and weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Deputies mentioned that Milbroune is wanted out of the state of Washington for at least one active warrant.
Anyone with information concerning Milbroune's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS: SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Abbeville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.