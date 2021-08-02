GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office announces that a suspect was arrested in Florida in connection with the shooting that killed three victims and injured a child on Monday in Greenwood along Heddy Road.
Deputies say the suspect, 36-year-old Jeffery David Powell, was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, overnight. They say during the investigation, Powell's status was upgraded from Person of Interest to Suspect.
Powell took a commercial flight to Florida following the shooting, according to officials.
The United States Marshall Service, The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and local law enforcement all assisted in the search, according to deputies.
Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday that three people died and one child was injured in a shooting along Heddy Rd.
According to the sheriff's office deputies were dispatched to the area at around 2:58 p.m.
Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly spoke to the media on Monday evening. Kelly said that two of the deceased victims are women and one is a man. He added that one child was sent to the hospital with injuries .
Kelly says that the person of interest has some relation to the victims but they are still working to get more details. Powell also has contacts in the area as well as some in Georgia, according to the Kelly.
Powell had previous encounters with law enforcement, but they were minor in nature.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed that it is assisting with the investigation.
The cops just busted into my next door neighbors apartment looking for the guy, and cops posted watching us. I ain’t ever seen this dude in my life, but the cops need to calm down, being aggressive with my neighbor. She can’t help where this dudes mail was sent
