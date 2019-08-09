Scene in Riverside community

Greenville County deputies tried to serve a search warrant in the Riverside community.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a subject evaded them on foot in the Riverside community before getting away Friday evening.

GCSO says deputies were trying to serve a warrant on Booker Welton around 6 p.m., but he got away after a short chase near Edgemont Avenue and Sumter Street. GCSO was unable to apprehend him, so he is still on the loose.

Deputies want to assure citizens Welton is not a danger to the public. However, anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police.

As of writing, we have not been provided a photo of Welton.

