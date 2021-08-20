GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A gunshot victim was able to escape people shooting at him and wait for deputies Friday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said around 1 a.m., deputies went to the Target parking lot on Wade Hampton Boulevard for a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they found a man who appeared to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound
Deputies said they were told the incident began at Cobalt Springs Apartments when the victim left in his car after seeing people potentially breaking into cars. The unknown subjects shot at the victim as he drove away.
Investigators were told that the unknown subjects followed the victim and ended up at the Spinx on Wade Hampton Boulevard where more shots were fired. The victim, however, was able to escape and get to Target where he waited for help.
Investigators request for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME
MORE NEWS: Official: 3 hikers successfully rescued by helicopter in Raven Cliff Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.