GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina deputies responded just before 8:30 p.m. to the Fleetwood Manor Apartments on Fleetwood Drive.
GCSO later said the man was shot in the parking lot of the complex and transported to a local hospital by EMS. He later died at the hospital.
At 11:35 p.m., the coroner's office identified the victim as 21-year-old Jamell Shikeem-Shakeya Wingfield of Piedmont. According to the report, he was reportedly involved in an altercation with other people.
A full autopsy is scheduled for Monday, January 28.
As of writing there are no suspects in custody.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at (864) 271-5210 or at Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.