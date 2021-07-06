GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County deputies have arrested the man who fled from deputies on foot which led to the discovery of human remains.
Greenville County dispatch said the incident happened near Augusta Rd. and I-85.
According to the sheriff's office, 35-year-old Ryan Todd Samuel from Virginia was stopped by a unit for driving too fast and improper lane change but fled.
Deputies said they discovered over 100 grams of cocaine and Samuel was charged for Trafficking cocaine and Resisting Arrest.
Deputies also mentioned that while they searched for Samuel, human remains were found.
