Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that it has arrested three suspects in connection to armed robberies that occurred on November 11 at a 7-Eleven, Spinx, and Little Caesars.
Deputies say that 25 year-old, Jeffery Kenyon Griffin, 23 year-old, Jacorious Hagood and 27 year-old, and Edward Lee Rosemond Jr., were all arrested after posting information on social media last week.
Deputies say Griffin was apprehended during a brief foot-chase after a subsequent armed robbery on November, 24 at a 7-Eleven located on Old Buncombe Road.
Deputies say that Griffin has been charged with four counts of Armed Robbery for his involvement in the Robberies at Little Caesars, Spinx and both 7-Eleven stores. In addition, he is being charged with three counts of Criminal Conspiracy, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Pointing a Presenting a Firearm, False Information to Law Enforcement and Resisting Arrest.
Rosemond Jr. and Hagood have each been charged with three counts of Armed Robbery for their involvement in the robberies at the 7-Eleven, located on Wade Hampton Blvd., Little Caesars and Spinx gas station. In addition, they have been charged with three counts of Criminal Conspiracy.
All three suspects are being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
