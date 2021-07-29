GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they were investigating after the Hyatt Place in Downtown Greenville started smoking.
Deputies say the hotel was evacuated.
According to the Greenville County Fire Department (GFCD), the cause of the fire was electrical. They also mentioned that all occupants have returned back to the building. They say there were no injuries and the smoke has cleared.
GCFD says the building has partial power and the power company is on the way to further investigate and make repairs.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
