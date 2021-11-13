GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Albain Circle.
Deputies said they received a call at around 10:30 a.m. regarding a person who was shot. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a person who suffered at least one gunshot wound.
Deputies learned that the shooting happened following some kind of altercation between the victim and another man.
The victim was transported to the hospital and deputies believe they are in stable condition.
This is all the information we have right now. We will update this story as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.