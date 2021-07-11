GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says their investigating a shooting that injured one victim on Middleton Street on July 11, 2021.
Deputies say they responded to Middleton Street at around 4:33 a.m. in reference to a shooting. They arrived and located an adult male victim with at least one gunshot wound, according to deputies. The victim was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, according to deputies.
The investigation is in its early states according to deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
More news: Police: Officials respond to hostage situation, turned standoff at South Main Street in Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.