GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a person of interest has been charged in connection with a residential shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.
According to Lt. Ryan Flood, at around 5 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Echo Valley Drive after the homeowner discovered broken glass and learned his house had been shot at.
Flood said during that time, another neighbors home also sustained gunshot damage. Moments later, a person on Still Hollow Lane called about a man beating on his door before fleeing.
Deputies said after locating the person of interest, later identified as Demarius Marquez Davis, 29, he was charged with the following:
- Discharging a firearm into a dwelling
- Unlawful carrying of a pistol
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Trafficking cocaine
- Malicious injury to personal property
During the investigation, the sheriff's office said investigators learned Davis was involved in drug related activity that occurred at a location not far from where the homes were shot at. Deputies are still trying to figure out why Davis shot at the homes after leading the drug related activity.
Lt. Flood said Davis is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
