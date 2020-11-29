GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) are investigating a possible kidnapping that occurred in the parking lot of the Pelham Village Apartments.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call just before 4:30 a.m. from a man in his 40's that said he gave a ride to a male and female. When the man dropped the pair off on Toscano Court, he said he was physically shoved away and his gold 2004 Honda Civic was taken. The car has a South Carolina license plate that says: THG-801.
Deputies say the caller stated that when he initially picked the pair up to give them a ride, he was accompanied by a friend identified as 21-year-old Carson Miranda Bass, who might possibly still be in the vehicle taken by the suspects.
GCSO say Bass is described to be wearing a pink jacket with black pants.
The sheriff's office received indicates the caller is familiar with at least one of the suspects but their names are unknown by the caller.
In an update, Lt. Ryan Flood said Bass has been located safe in Spartanburg.
Flood said the investigation is ongoing concerning the possible kidnapping.
