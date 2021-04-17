GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating Jasper May Baldwin, a juvenile last seen on Altamont road in Greenville, Sc. .
Deputies say that Baldwin is a 15 year-old female who was last seen at her grandparents residence on Altamont Road at approximately 10:00 PM Friday night. She was discovered missing at around 8:30 AM on Saturday morning.
Deputies ask that anyone with information about her whereabouts or comes in contact with her is asked to call 911.
