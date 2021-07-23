Neyhtan Quiroz

Neyhtan Quiroz, 12, was last seen on Bluff Drive on Friday, July 23 (GCSO/July 23, 2021). 

 Greenville County Sheriff's Office (GCSO)

Greenville County deputies need help to find a 12-year-old Neyhtan Quiroz.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office say they have located a runaway child and his is safe.

Deputies say 12-year-old Neyhtan Quiroz was last seen on Bluff Drive around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, July 23. 

