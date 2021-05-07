GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they found Ruth Davis after they issued a Code Red Message on Friday asking for people to help find her.
Deputies described Davis as a black female that was last seen wearing a gray top, pink pajama bottoms and had a band aid on her head.
According to deputies, she was last seen near 20 Edwards Mill Road in Taylors, SC. Deputies add that she does suffer from mental illness.
