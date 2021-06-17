GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a missing endangered person who reportedly suffers from dementia.
Deputies say Brenda Crawford was last seen at 27 Tievoli Drive in Travelers Rest around 8:20 p.m. tonight.
Crawford is wearing a red shirt with red pants and black glasses.
If anyone sees her call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.