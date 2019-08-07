GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help finding a truck and trailer they say was stolen sometime in the middle of July 2019.
GCSO posted photos of the two on Wednesday. The surveillance pictures were taken when the truck and accompanying trailer were last seen on Waterford Lane in Greer, around July 16 or 17. Deputies say the unknown suspect broke into the truck and took off with it and the still-attached trailer.
Anyone with information on the truck and trailer's whereabouts, along with who may have stolen them, should call Inv. Carlisle at (864) 371-3647. You can also leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
