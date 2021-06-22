GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are seeking information concerning the location of a missing endangered person who might be armed, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Deputies say 31-year-old Garrett Hunter McDonald was last seen Tuesday evening near Lewis Street in Greenville. They go on to say Garrett may need medical attention.
They describe Garrett as 5'11, 160 pounds with blue eyes.
Deputies say he may be armed and ask for anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.
