GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they've received multiple complaints about a social media video supposedly showing a child being molested, but the office says the post appears to be fake.
According to a post on their page, GCSO says they immediately responded to investigate the allegations. Their Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force determined the post was fake and that the social media account in question appears to have been hijacked. GCSO also says the posts do not originate with the name listed on the account and there is no evidence the abuse captured on camera happened within Greenville County.
Further, the office says the primary photo appears to have been altered, but it still is being compared to other child sexual abuse images in national law enforcement databases to see if there are any credible victims across the country. However, GCSO says this appears to be a hoax intended to get law enforcement or the public to respond to it.
Anyone who does have legitimate concerns of sexual abuse within Greenville County should call the sheriff's office at 864-467-5300 or dial 911. You can also call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.
