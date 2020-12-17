SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say they recovered a stolen car in Simpsonville and took the suspect into custody on Thursday.
We got multiple tips about the law enforcement response at the Fairview Apartments along Fairview Road just after 3 p.m. We checked in with dispatch, who told us they recovered the car there and took a suspect into custody.
The suspect's name has not been released as of writing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.