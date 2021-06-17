GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a suspect after a car was stolen with a young child inside.
Deputies say they arrested the suspect, 34-year-old Elijah Scott III, after locating him on Bramlett street during the search that followed the theft.
Deputies received the 911 call at around 3:30 p.m. They were told that a vehicle with an 8-year-old child inside had been stolen from 600 Palmetto Avenue. The child's guardian had run inside to get something when the theft took place.
The stolen vehicle and the child were safely located near West Blue Ridge Drive, according to deputies. They said they performed an immediate search for the suspect but did not locate him initially.
Deputies located the suspect just before 5:00 p.m. Following an investigation, they took him into custody.
Scott is preliminarily charged with Grand Larceny and Kidnapping, but additional charges are pending, according to deputies.
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
More news: Asheville PD: Officers are asking for help to locate a missing juvenile
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.