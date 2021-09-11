GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announces that a suspect allegedly connected to a deadly shooting was arrested in Greenwood on Saturday.
Deputies say the suspect, 22-year-old Aaron Messiah Hodari Harper, was charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Deputies say Harper will be transferred into their custody at a later time.
Earlier today, the Greenwood Police Department announced that they'd arrested a suspect connected to the murder in Greenville.
Previously: Greenwood police arrest murder suspect wanted out of Greenville
Sheriff Hobart Lewis said in a statement regarding the arrest, "=“I whole-heartedly believe in justice and my hope is that the arrest of Mr. Harper will begin the process for seeing justice fulfilled for the victim’s family and will hopefully give them a sense of closure as they continue to grieve the loss of their loved on. I am so grateful for the tremendous work that our investigators have put into the case and the timely manner that they were able to identify Mr. Harper. As we continue our efforts to identify other parties who may have taken part in this incident we ask the community to partner with us by bringing forth valuable information.”
Last week, deputies said they went to Club Kream located on Halton Road around 1:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found a man who was dead.
On Monday afternoon, the Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Elijha M. McDuffie of Greer. In a release from the coroner, the victim's manner of death was confirmed to be a homicide.
The sheriff's office and the coroner both say that this incident is still under investigation.
According to Sheriff Hobart Lewis, GCSO ordered the club to be shut down before a judge granted an appeal by Club Kream to reopen it.
Due to this incident, the sheriff's office will ask for the club to be shut down again.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS: SCHP: Man charged after deadly crash involving 3 cars in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.