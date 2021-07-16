Suspect search near QuikTrip in Greenville

Deputies search for a suspect near Academy Street in Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina, July 16, 2021)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they called off the search near the QuikTrip on South Academy Street in Greenville, SC.

According to deputies, the suspect was not apprehended but they are investigating their vehicle. 

Earlier, deputies said that the suspect bailed out of a car during a traffic stop. They set up a perimeter and the Greenville City Police Department is assisted with the search.

There is no word on the suspect's name right now. 

We will continue to update this story as we learn more about the situation. 

