GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they called off the search near the QuikTrip on South Academy Street in Greenville, SC.
According to deputies, the suspect was not apprehended but they are investigating their vehicle.
Earlier, deputies said that the suspect bailed out of a car during a traffic stop. They set up a perimeter and the Greenville City Police Department is assisted with the search.
There is no word on the suspect's name right now.
We will continue to update this story as we learn more about the situation.
More news: Suspect laughs about leaving children in hot car in, says officers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.