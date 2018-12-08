PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are searching for two suspects who they say held up a Piedmont gas station late Friday evening.
Lt. Ryan Flood with GCSO says the call for the armed robbery came in around 11:15 p.m. from the Stop-A-Minit convenience store at 1 South Piedmont Highway. According to deputies, the two entered the store armed with firearms and demanding money. During the robbery, Flood says one suspects fired a shot, but it did not strike anyone inside. The pair then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
One suspect was described to deputies as a male standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was described as wearing all black clothing and wearing a mask similar to the one worn by Ghostface, the main villain in the "Scream" films.
The other suspect was described as a male wearing a teal or green sweatshirt. No height or build information was provided.
Nobody was hurt, according to Flood.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers ar 23-CRIME.
