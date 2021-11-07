GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are investigating after two children were shot at an address along Stauton Bridge Road on Sunday, said the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they responded to the call at around 1:33 p.m. on Sunday.
When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a male child and a female child were already on their way to the hospital. Both children were suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to deputies. Deputies said the condition of the children is not known right now.
There is no information regarding any suspects right now, according to deputies.
Deputies said they will release more information as they investigate the scene.
Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME
