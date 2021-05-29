GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sherriff's Office says that two gunshot victims were taken to the hospital after multiple people opened fire at a large gathering on Valentine Street.
Deputies say that 911 was called just before 8:30 p.m. regarding two gunshot victims. They say that both victims were taken to the hospital by non-EMS personnel. The status of the victims is unknown at this time, according to deputies.
According to deputies, multiple people opened fire at a large gathering at 115 Valentine Street and the suspects are unknown at this time.
More news: Individuals gather in Greenville to rally against the death penalty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.