GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announces two victims were injured during a shooting along Buncombe Road on Tuesday night.
Deputies say they arrived on the scene and found two adult men with at least one gunshot wound each. They later found a vehicle in a parking lot and an apartment that was hit by gunfire too.
Deputies say that the investigation was in its early stages. They add that they will release information as it becomes available.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
