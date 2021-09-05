GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two men were injured after a shooting on West Lee Road in Greenville County, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they responded to the scene in reference to a gunshot victim just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.
They go on to say a shooting took place after two men got into a fight.
Deputies say both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries which appear to be non-life threatening.
This is all the information we have at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
MORE NEWS: DNR: 1 injured in hit-and-run boating accident on Lake Hartwell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.