CARNESVILLE, GA (FOX Carolina) - A crash on I-85 in Georgia has shut down the southbound side of the interstate, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
GDOT said a crash involving two trucks has caused blocked all lanes on I-85 southbound between exit 173 and exit 166.
Officials said the crash is not expected to be cleared until 10 a.m. but this is subject to change.
