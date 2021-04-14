Chirs Scott has the details on a crash that happened along the South Carolina and Georgia state lines.

WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - GDOT says a Georgia crash near state lines is causing a backup into South Carolina.

According to GDOT, one truck was involved in a crash that happened on I-85 southbound past Whitworth Road in Franklin County.  All lanes are blocked at this time.

GDOT says emergency personnel are at the scene.

The expected time for the crash to clear is 11:15 a.m., says the agency.

GDOT is encouraging motorists to use an alternate route.

