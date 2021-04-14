WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - GDOT says a Georgia crash near state lines is causing a backup into South Carolina and caused damage on a bridge.
According to GDOT, one truck was involved in a crash that happened on I-85 southbound past Whitworth Road in Franklin County. All lanes are blocked at this time.
Our crews on scene say traffic is backed up for several miles back into South Carolina. It's moving, but very slowly.
GDOT says they are on scene working to fix the bridge along Gumlong Road between Powers Road and Gerrard Road. As of right now the bridge is blocked off an drivers must detour.
More news: Troopers: One person killed, one in hospital after head-on crash in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.