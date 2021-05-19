ELBERT COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Georgia Department of Transportation said a crash on the Georgia and South Carolina state line is causing the highway to shut down.
According to GDOT, there are two cars and two trucks involved in the crash on State Route 72 in Elbert County. All lanes are blocked and are expected to open back up at noon.
Elbert County Emergency Management said they are scene working this incident.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
