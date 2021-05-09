FRANKLIN, GA (FOX Carolina)- The Georgia Department of Transportation says a truck crash near Sandy Cross Road in Franklin County is blocking all lanes of traffic on I-85.
Georgia Department of Safety officials say that a commercial vehicle carrying hazardous material crashed near mile marker 160 in Franklin County. The hazardous material spilled as a result of the crash according to officials.
Drivers traveling along this area are asked to find an alternate route. According to the Georgia Department of Safety says that I-85 will be closed for an "extended period of time."
This is all of the information that we have at this time, we will update the article as more details become available.
More news: Coroner's office responds to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Easley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.