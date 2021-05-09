FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina)- The Georgia Department of Transportation says a truck crash near Sandy Cross Road in Franklin County is blocking all northbound lanes of traffic on I-85.
Georgia Department of Safety officials say that a commercial vehicle carrying hazardous material crashed near mile marker 160 in Franklin County. The hazardous material spilled as a result of the crash according to officials.
Initially the entire interstate was shut down but around 11 p.m., DOT officials said southbound lanes were reopened.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says that resident within a mile radius of the crash were evacuated by local fire departments.
Drivers traveling along this area are asked to find an alternate route. According to the Georgia Department of Safety says that I-85 northbound will be closed for an "extended period of time."
Right now, the Georgia DOT website estimates the crash won't be cleared until around 7 a.m. Monday.
FOX Carolina talked to an Upstate woman, Kriste Kocourek, who was stuck in the backup with her husband for 3 hours before being able to take exit 154 in Toccoa to get off the interstate.
Kocourek was heading back to Easley from Georgia after visiting her mom for Mother's Day when they got stuck in the traffic.
Kocourek said they travelled about 6 miles on I-85 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
"We saw HAZMAT trucks come by on the right shoulder and they got stuck even, because there were semis parked on the right shoulder so they wouldn't have to just be stuck in traffic," Kocourek said.
We will update the article as more details become available.
