TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (FOX Carolina) - NASCAR fans, you'll want to tune in on Monday to catch the GEICO 500.
Inclement weather postponsed the race on Sunday, but only for a day. You'll be able to watch it on Monday.
NEWS: Today's race has been postponed due to inclement weather at @TalladegaSuperS. The #GEICO500 will move to Monday, June 22 at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on FOX. pic.twitter.com/0EImRDvGNz— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 21, 2020
Tune in to FOX Carolina at 3 p.m. ET to watch the race!
Before the race, several drivers approached Bubba Wallace and hugged him as NASCAR and law enforcement investigate an incident in which a noose was found in Wallace's garage on Sunday.
RELATED: FBI investigating after noose left in Bubba Wallace's NASCAR stall
