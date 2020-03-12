(FOX Carolina) - The GEICO Nationals basketball tournament has been postponed indefinitely as new developments surrounding the spread of novel coronavirus in the U.S. continue to arise.
In a statement posted on Twitter, executive director Rashid Ghazi said the postponement decision was made out of concern for public health.
GEICO Nationals is postponed. pic.twitter.com/wC6J0oyFHh— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) March 12, 2020
"As the situation with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, GEICO Nationals will be postponed indefinitely to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and spectators," Ghazi's statement said.
The postponement comes just one day after tournament leaders announced the event would move from Christ of the King High School in Queens, New York to Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina. A previous statement noted the shift in venue would have allowed most of the teams in the tournament to take buses.
