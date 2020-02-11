GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The General Manager of the Embassy Suites Golf Resort said the hotel in Greenville has a special offer for any couples who lost their wedding venue after Noah’s Event Venue closed unexpectedly.
MORE: Upstate couples are scrambling after court documents say popular wedding location, Noah’s Event Venue, has ceased operation
Bill Groves, the GM of the Embassy Suites on Verdae Boulevard, said he knows what it’s like to lose a wedding venue after plans have been made. It happened to Groves and his wife years ago, so he said he knows the stress the affected couples are under.
“My wife and I were engaged for a year and 8 months with our venue in Greensboro, NC, picked right after we were engaged,” Groves said in an email. “We were 23 years old. With all plans done, our venue called us for a meeting 5 months before. They sold their Ballroom to a (restaurant chain). They could not accommodate us.”
“We did not lose money, but we had to redo invitations, and had to find a place,” Groves recalled. “Having a December wedding, all hotels and places were booked. With three months left, we finally found a venue in High Point that was normally used for Furniture Market events. The venue worked with us and saved the day. We laugh about it now, but we still remember the panic.”
Groves said seeing the story about Noah’s Event Venue closing brought back those memories, so he is offering a special deal to couples who are now in the same boat that he and his wife once found themselves in.
“If they call the Embassy Suites Golf resort, I will give a discount and waive any venue rental fees if we have their dates open,” Groves said. “I will even give the bride and groom a suite for their first night.”
Affected couples can call the hotel at 864-676-9090 and ask for Groves.
“This story made us remember,” Groves added, “… and I am willing to try and help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.