INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The inaugural harvest of genetically modified salmon began this week after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the sale of the first such altered animal cleared for human consumption in the United States. Company CEO Sylvia Wulf said several tons of salmon engineered by biotech company AquaBounty Technologies Inc. will now head to restaurants and away-from-home dining services in the Midwest and along the East Coast. AquaBounty has been raising its faster-growing AquAdvantage salmon at an indoor aquaculture farm in Albany, Indiana. The fish are genetically modified to grow twice as fast as wild salmon, reaching market size in 18 months rather than 36.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
