ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A touring hologram depicting George Floyd has now made its way to Asheville, and it's being projected in front of or near Confederate monuments.
The Floyd hologram, which started its tour after being first projected onto the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday, is part of a joint effort between Change.org and the George Floyd Foundation. The tour seeks to project Floyd's image onto Confederate monuments or at the sites where monuments were taken down recently as a way to spark conversation and change.
The 3-D image alternates between Floyd's face surrounded by his name, and then the words "keep fighting". The hologram, which used a projector and special transparent screen, was displayed Wednesday night in front of the shrouded Vance monument in downtown Asheville.
The Asheville monument is named after Confederate military officer Zebulon Baird Vance. Vance was also governor of North Carolina twice and was also a U.S. Senator. Vance notably criticized the Confederate government , notably at odds with Confederate president Andrew Johnson. Born and raised in Buncombe County, Vance's family owned more than a dozen slaves.
Floyd, who lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, died while being taken into police custody by four officers. One of the officers kneeled onto Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. He later died, and the officers who partook in the arrest were since fired, arrested, and charged. Floyd's death, captured on video by a bystander, sparked a new wave of protests against police brutality and systemic racism across the world. His death also happened as more attention was garnered in the deaths of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, Tony McDade in Florida, Rayshard Brooks in Georgia, and Elijah McClain in Colorado.
The hologram's next stop wasn't released by Change.org. However, a tweet indicated the hologram would stop at Confederate monument sites across the southern United States.
"The hologram will allow my brother's face to be seen as a symbol for change in places where change is needed most” - Rodney Floyd, brother of George Floyd. This holographic memorial will tour the southern U.S, replacing sites of racist symbols with one of hope and transformation pic.twitter.com/vdMWFvjPRT— Change.org (@Change) July 28, 2020
