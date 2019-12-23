HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) A community came together to ensure children living in foster care have a happy holiday this year.
The Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association were able to collect toys for 118 children. They worked alongside Hart and Franklin County DFCS to help collect and distribute.
On Monday, organizers gathered all the items from the Hartwell Food Bank and headed out to play Santa and deliver the gifts.
Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association collected toys for 118 children in their area who are living in foster homes this holiday season.
Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association collected toys for 118 children in their area who are living in foster homes this holiday season.
Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association collected toys for 118 children in their area who are living in foster homes this holiday season.
Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association collected toys for 118 children in their area who are living in foster homes this holiday season.
Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association collected toys for 118 children in their area who are living in foster homes this holiday season.
Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association collected toys for 118 children in their area who are living in foster homes this holiday season.
Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association collected toys for 118 children in their area who are living in foster homes this holiday season.
Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association collected toys for 118 children in their area who are living in foster homes this holiday season.
Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association collected toys for 118 children in their area who are living in foster homes this holiday season.
Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association collected toys for 118 children in their area who are living in foster homes this holiday season.
Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association collected toys for 118 children in their area who are living in foster homes this holiday season.
Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association collected toys for 118 children in their area who are living in foster homes this holiday season.
Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association collected toys for 118 children in their area who are living in foster homes this holiday season.
Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association collected toys for 118 children in their area who are living in foster homes this holiday season.
Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association collected toys for 118 children in their area who are living in foster homes this holiday season.
Hart/Franklin County Adoptive and Foster Parent Association collected toys for 118 children in their area who are living in foster homes this holiday season.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies: Fugitive out of North Carolina faces 16 charges after lengthy crime spree in Spartanburg County
Christmas came early for Spartanburg Police officer with birth of baby boy
Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.