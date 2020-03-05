Toccoa, GA (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are asking for help in solving a murder going back to 2011.
Deputies say this month marks the nine year anniversary of the murder of Robert Lee Simmons, Jr.
According to the GBI, Simmons was found dead at his home at the Glendale Apartments on Norman Drive on March 1, 2011 by a family member. Toccoa Police say Simmons' death was determined to be a homicide.
Investigators say the case has been active for the last nine years and any information, even the smallest detail, could help police with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI or Toccoa Police Department. Tips to the GBI can be reported to Special Agent Shilo Crane at 706-348-4866 or on the GBI Tipline at 800-597-8477. Toccoa Police can be contacted at 706-282-3244.
