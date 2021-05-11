Unemployment Georgia

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2010, file photo, then-Republican candidate for Georgia commissioner of labor, Mark Butler, center, talks to supporters during an election-night party, in Atlanta. Butler, Georgia’s labor commissioner, says he’s considering cutting federal benefits to workers in an effort to push them back to work. Butler and Gov Brian Kemp met Monday, May 10, 2021, and discussed possibilities such as cutting the $300-a-week federal supplement to unemployed workers or cutting off federal benefits to people not usually eligible for state unemployment. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

 John Amis

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's labor commissioner says he's considering cutting federal benefits to workers in an effort to push them back to work.

The move by elected Republican Mark Butler came a week after he said he would reinstate work search requirements for unemployment beneficiaries.

Butler and Gov Brian Kemp met Monday and discussed possibilities such as cutting the $300-a-week federal supplement to unemployed workers or cutting off federal benefits to people not usually eligible for state unemployment.

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce and a number of other business groups have called for suspending the benefits, citing a labor shortage.

