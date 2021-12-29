ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina)- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that the state plans to use additional resources to help with the recent surge of Covid-19 cases.
Kemp said he met with the leaders of 9 different health systems this morning to learn what they need. He released a statement via Twitter following the meeting to announce how the state plans to help medical providers.
This morning I spoke with heads of 9 different health systems around the state for updates on what medical providers are facing & current needs. I also shared the following with state officials, executive departments, and the media this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/D6HM9xUWS9— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 29, 2021
According to Kemp, the state will use $100 million to hire additional medical personnel around the state. He estimated that the money could add up to 1,000 extra workers for 13 weeks.
Kemp said the state will also start to deploy the National Guard Troops that were authorized in August. According to Kemp, they plan to send 96 troops to help the Department of Public Health and 100 troops to assist various hospitals. Those groups are set to mobilize next week. According to Kemp, they should be operating at capacity by January 18.
In addition to these efforts, Kemp said the Georgia Department of Public Health is also working to increase testing capabilities. This work includes setting up a new testing site near the Atlanta airport and expanding staff at other test sites.
