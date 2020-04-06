Butts County, Georgia (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Georgia are looking for a 21-year-old woman they say could be in grave danger.
According to deputies, Autumn Keara Finlay is believed to be with 20-year-old Cody Bryce Matthews and possibly being held against her will.
Deputies with the sheriff's office made the announcement around 2 a.m. on their Facebook page.
The sheriff's office says they are currently looking for Matthews who is wanted for murder and aggravated assault. Deputies say Matthews is believed to be armed and dangerous. A reward is being offered for his whereabouts.
Anyone who sees Matthews or Finlay is asked to call 911 immediately.
More news: Warm with spotty showers for a few days before a cool-down
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.