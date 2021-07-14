GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed that it recovered the body of Dorian Pinson, a Greenville man who had been missing out of Lake Lanier since April.
The department said that Pinson died in a boating accident along Lake Lanier, but his body wasn't recovered until Wednesday.
According to DNR, game wardens were able to find Pinson's body with a sector scan sonar in 117 feet of water around 11:20 a.m. The department said that Pinson's body was removed with a remote operated vehicle around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.
DNR said that Pinson's body was sent to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.
DNR also confirmed that the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a non-profit that specializes in locating and recovering drowning victims called Bruce's Legacy also helped in the recovery efforts.
The investigation is ongoing, DNR confirmed.
