OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced Monday the arrest of a suspect in connection with the death of a man along Lake Tugalo Saturday.
The man worked with the Gainesville Fire Department, according to a Facebook post from Gainesville FD.
Oconee County Emergency Management said on Saturday that officials were searching for an individual underwater at Lake Tugaloo. The incident happened around the border between South Carolina and Georgia.
The Georgia Department of Natural resources released more details about the incident on Monday. According to DNR, the victim was tubing along Lake Tugalo on Saturday. When the tube detached from the boat, the operator of the boat came back to pick up the victim and possibly ran over him in the water, according to DNR.
According to the release, the operator of the boat was arrested and identified as 20-year-old Kaplan Stacy Mitchell of Clayton, GA. Mitchell is charged with boating under the influence.
DNR identified the victim as 27-year-old Chandler Breck Patterson of Braselton. The department says that Patterson was located in 117 feet of water on Sunday afternoon.
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
