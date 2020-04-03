GEORGIA (FOX Carolina) -- Georgia Governor Kemp has issued an executive order to authorize sheriff's offices to enforce the provisions of the statewide shelter in place order, that was issued on Thursday.
The order states that "Sheriff's enforcing this Order should take reasonable steps to provide notice and a reasonable time to allow businesses, establishments, corporations, non profit corporations, and organizations the opportunity to comply with directions from sheriffs or their deputies prior to mandating closure."
This order takes effect on Friday, April 3, at 6:00 p.m.
The full mandate can be read here.
MORE NEWS - City of Belton lights star during pandemic to remind citizens there is a light at the end of the tunnel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.