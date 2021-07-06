ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina)- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency to prepare for the impacts of Hurricane Elsa.
The state of emergency will impact 92 counties in middle, south and southeast Georgia, according to a press release.
The state of emergency will expire on July 14 unless it is renewed by Governor Kemp.
The full executive order can be found at 2021 Executive Orders.
