ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) - Residents along Georgia's coastline will be forced to evacuate Monday under mandatory orders from Gov. Brian Kemp.
Kemp issued the mandatory evacuation order just before 10 p.m. on Sunday. The order states residents in several counties west of Interstate 95 will need to head inland starting at noon on September 1. Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency will oversee the process in cooperation with county emergency management agencies, along with Georgia DOT.
Starting noon tomorrow, individuals east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties must evacuate due to Hurricane #Dorian. @GeorgiaEMA and @GADeptofTrans will start westerly contraflow on I-16 at 8 AM on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Stay vigilant and be safe. pic.twitter.com/njw2ffCoLT— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 2, 2019
The following counties are affected by the order:
- Chatham
- Bryan
- Liberty
- McIntosh
- Glynn
- Camden
Georgia DOT is also ordered to begin westerly contraflow operations on Interstate 16 beginning Tuesday, September 3 at 8 a.m. to speed up the evacuation process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.