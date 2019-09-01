Tropical Weather

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 17:00 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, churning over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas on Sunday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, its 185 mph winds ripping off roofs and tearing down power lines as hundreds hunkered in schools, churches and other shelters. (NOAA via AP)

ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) - Residents along Georgia's coastline will be forced to evacuate Monday under mandatory orders from Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp issued the mandatory evacuation order just before 10 p.m. on Sunday. The order states residents in several counties west of Interstate 95 will need to head inland starting at noon on September 1. Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency will oversee the process in cooperation with county emergency management agencies, along with Georgia DOT.

The following counties are affected by the order:

  • Chatham
  • Bryan
  • Liberty
  • McIntosh
  • Glynn
  • Camden

Georgia DOT is also ordered to begin westerly contraflow operations on Interstate 16 beginning Tuesday, September 3 at 8 a.m. to speed up the evacuation process.

Clemson cancels Charleston-area classes, shuts down coastal facilities due to Hurricane Dorian

