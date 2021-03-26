ATLANTA, GEORGIA (FOX Carolina)- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, according to a release from the governor's office.
The release says that Kemp waited in line and received the vaccine in Waycross, Georgia.
Governor Kemp called the vaccine a "medical miracle" and says it is saving countless lives.
"Like thousands of other Georgians, I was thrilled to roll up my sleeve and get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine today...We encourage every Georgian to join us and help our state get back to normal."
